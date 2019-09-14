Mozambican police arrest 2 Malawians over human bones

Mozambican police are still keeping in police two Malawians who were found with bones of bones believed to be of a person with albinism.

According to police spokesperson in Niassa province Alves Mathe said the two men, aged between 40 and 46 years old were found with 12 human bones which they intended to sell in Mozambique.

The two were arrested in Niassa last week after police patrolling Cuamba district stopped them and after a thorough search, the bones were discovered, according to Mathe.

“They exhumed the bones in neighbouring Malawi, and they were looking for buyers in Mozambique who has already been identified. Unfortunately, this client is still at large,” he said.

The arrest of the suspected human bones would help bust the heinous market blamed for the killing of over 30 persons with albinism in Malawi for the past three years.

