MP Gadama moves to review primary school dress code

Member of Parliament for Zomba Thondwe Roseby Gama Gadama has moved a motion in parliament to review current primary school dressing code.

Gadama clarified that the motion was adopted and comes considering that sometimes during winter learners fail to concentrate on lessons since other sit on cold floors.

She suggests that both boys and girls should be putting on pairs of trousers, but by willingness.

“I move a motion that uniform for primary school learners in government schools is in the form of dresses for girls and a pair of shorts for boys, which exposes their lower legs.

“Primary school learners mostly sit on classroom floors, and as a result, young girls have difficulties in standing up and sitting down, leading to loss of concentration in class,” explained Gadama.

She further said during cold weather, both male and female learners are exposed to the cold weather because the school uniform does not cover the lower legs.

Gadama therefore moved a motion that the House resolves that the Ministry of Education should review it’s school uniform policy to allow the learners to choose wearing either long pants (trousers) for both male and female learners or dresses for girls and a pair of shorts for boys.

However, the motion was adopted by the August House, but there were stiff oppositions from other members who cited both religious and cultural grounds, therefore weren’t satisfied with the motion.

Since the motion has been adopted and seeks a response statement from Ministry of Education which is supposed to be presented within 14 days.

But the 14 days will be reached when the House is adjourned sine dine, therefore the issue will go straight into consultations.

