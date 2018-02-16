MP Njikho queries DPP over Mzuzu youth centre project: ‘Groundbreaking ceremony done twice and nothing has happened‘

Mzuzu City Parliamentarian, Leonard Njikho, asked government on Thursday to fulfill its plan of constructing a youth centre in the city.

Njikho made the request in parliament to the Ministry of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development, saying the youth in Mzuzu and the Northern Region as a whole are impatient as to when a youth centre long promised to them will be constructed.

Later speaking to journalists, the parliamentarian said it was worrisome considering that the ground-breaking ceremony for the youth centre has so far been done twice and at different locations but the works are yet to start.

“Firstly, government promised us a number of projects in the city of Mzuzu and most of these projects are already being implemented.

“But the youth have expressed worry because commencement of construction of the youth centre which was promised to them has delayed.

“We expected these works to start after the ground breaking ceremony by the then Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture (Grace Chiumia) in 2015,” Njikho said.

However, the Mzuzu City legislator said after that ground breaking, the earmarked construction site of the youth centre was shifted to another location as the former site was deemed small.

Njikho said a second site was identified just behind Grand Palace Hotel and a second ground breaking ceremony was done by former Minister of Labor, Youth and Man Power Development Henry Mussa in 2017.

The parliamentarian said the ceremony was done with a promise that construction works would commence April that year, but to no avail.

“This is despite the fact that during the 2017/2018 budget session, government allocated a good sum of money for the construction of this particular facility, but up to now it has not started,” wondered Njikho.

However, Njikho said it is out of question to speculate or assume that there has been some foul play or misallocation of the finances allocated for the project.

“We understand that there are always certain procedures that government has to follow in implementing any project. We just hope that this facility is in those procedures.

“It is also my hope that the Democratic Progressive Party led government, being a listening government, will come up and start the construction of this particular facility which was given to the youth of the city,” said Njikho.

Henry Mussa, who is Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, promised to look into the matter so that construction works should soon begin.

He was answering on behalf of Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Man Power Development, Francis Kasaila

