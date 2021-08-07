Mpinganjira encourages players ahead of Sunday’s FDH Bank Cup quarterfinal

Ahead of their FDH Bank Cup quarterfinal match against Mafco FC on Sunday at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre, Mighty Wanderers FC players on Friday received a surprise visit of encouragement from their newly-installed president, Thom Mpinganjira.

Mpinganjira was in the company of an entourage that included acting chief executive officer, Chancy Gondwe; acting finance manager, Adelaide Migogo and Humphrey Mvula, secretary of the Board of Directors for Mighty Wanderers FC 2021 Ltd.

Mpinganjira addressed the players during a break of their training session at the FDH Bank Cup quarterfinal match venue, Kamuzu Stadium.

The players were taken by complete surprise of the visit aimed at offering some words of encouragement since he assumed office as the first president of the limited company that was registered last month.

Interestingly, Mpinganjira is the founder of FDH Holdings Plc, sponsors of the cup through its subsidiary, FDH Bank.

The sponsorship is at K90 million with the winners going home with K25 million with runners-up receiving K8 million.

Each quarterfinalist will get K1 million whereas losers in the semifinals will receive K2 million.

Other prize categories to be awarded at the finale are Discovery Player of the Tournament, Golden Boot Award as well as Best Goalkeeper.

The Nomads face Mafco FC seven days after the two teams drew 0-0 in their TNM Super League last Saturday at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

When he was unveiled as the president of the company, Mpinganjira pleaded with the team that he expects high performance from the team because “the success of the team is not just for local but also on the international level”.

He also asked that he did not want squabbles in the committee neither any violence from the supporters because Wanderers was known for its good discipline in the past.

The new company has a memorandum of agreement with the team’s executive, the supporters committee and the Board for a very disciplined team.

