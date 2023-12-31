Msonda claims DPP gurus are using Fryson Chodzi to finish APM

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) National Governing Council member, Ken Msonda, has revealed that some DPP gurus are funding Executive Director of the Forum for National Development (FND), Fryson Chodzi, to finish party leader Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.

Msonda claimed that the same ‘gurus’ are the ones who were funding him and Fredrick Billy Malata and Joe Nyirongo (Big Joe) to persecute Mutharika through a court case they trio commenced to challenge his eligibility for the 2025 elections.

He made the sentiments in a statement in a statement shared with the media on Sunday.

“Chodzi is being used by some DPP gurus closest to HE APM – NOT NANKHUMWA (I have their names). These are DPP gurus who funded our case, they are bitter that we withdrew the case, they want to finish APM. Ndikadzawatopera adzayaluka and APM adzakhumudwa kwambiri,” he said.

Chodzi refused to comment on the matter.

“No comment bwana!” he said.

