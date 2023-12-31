Minister Kawale says 81.6% of AIP beneficiaries have redeemed their inputs

Minister of Agriculture Sam Dalitso Kawale has disclosed that 81.6 percent of the farming households targeted in the 2023 Affordable Input Programme (AIP) had redeemed their inputs as of December 29, 2023.

This means around 18 percent of the beneficiaries remain unreached with the fertilizers.

But Kawale assured that the ministry is working hard to ensure that all the beneficiaries have accessed the inputs.

The minister also disclosed that his has resolved all the issues that caused internet glitches during redemption of the inputs.

He thanked companies, which were contracted to supply the inputs to the farmers for living up to their promise.

Kawale highlighted Paramount Holdings Limited as one of the companies, which delivered its quota in time.

Senior officials from Paramount Holdings Limited said they are committed to complementing government efforts to end hunger through provision of high quality fertilizers to farmers in Malawi.

Last year, Paramount Holdings Limited was the only company that satisfactorily supplied UREA fertilizers to the AIP beneficiaries.

