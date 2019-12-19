Musician Joseph Tembo dies

December 19, 2019 Wanga Gwede - Nyasa Times 11 Comments

Renowned musician Jospeh Tembo, the former parliamentarian,  has died at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe.

Joseph Tembo: Dies

A family relation  confirmed the development in an interview with Nyasa Times.

The relation said Tembo, one of Malawi’s iconic musician,  has not been well for some time with sugar problem.

Tembo was a rare talent, who will be greatly missed in the country.

He was an artist who could play every musical instrument and could also sing.

Tembo has a left a gap in Malawi’s music industry.

Nyasa Times will give updates.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

11
Leave a Reply

avatar
11 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
11 Comment authors
OopsGeofreyMachendekhwepeBenjamin Kabinda SakalaDolph Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Oops
Guest
Oops

Have missed you already josy may you rest so sad to hear this

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Geofrey
Guest
Geofrey

Sad news indeed may the Almighty Lord comfort the family

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Machendekhwepe
Guest
Machendekhwepe

Oyimba aluso akutha MHSRIP

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Benjamin Kabinda Sakala
Guest
Benjamin Kabinda Sakala

Joseph Tembo I can’t believe it,why Malawians u like to hide a problem like this,u should tell people the time he was sick not now please if u can hide now that death of Tembo,I can say thank u,we lost great man the whole Malawi,but he didn’t die in a car accident so pliz try to tell people be4 not like that,Bingu death same story pliz pliz,we like each other in Malawi.RIP Tembo former MP as well🤭

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Dolph
Guest
Dolph

Pepani

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Kelvin Jumbe Jnr
Guest
Kelvin Jumbe Jnr

Joseph Tembo contributed a lot in the Malawi’s music industry…. He had an outstanding talent and his own style of music. ..
May His Soul Rest in Perfect Peace

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
The Great Prophet Baruch
Guest
The Great Prophet Baruch

SAD. VERY SAD.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Wakummawa
Guest
Wakummawa

Rest in peace Yosefe as we fondly called you.I remember those days at Bethel Naperi when as young kids christimas season like this would gather and listen to your music and perform the play of the birth of Jesus Christ.May the Lord recieve your spirit Yosefe.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Sad man
Guest
Sad man

Oh! What a loss, may his soul rest in peace. He was a rare talent indeed

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Myangwe
Guest
Myangwe

RIP ,we will miss you

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago