Musician Joseph Tembo dies
Renowned musician Jospeh Tembo, the former parliamentarian, has died at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe.
A family relation confirmed the development in an interview with Nyasa Times.
The relation said Tembo, one of Malawi’s iconic musician, has not been well for some time with sugar problem.
Tembo was a rare talent, who will be greatly missed in the country.
He was an artist who could play every musical instrument and could also sing.
Tembo has a left a gap in Malawi’s music industry.
Nyasa Times will give updates.
Have missed you already josy may you rest so sad to hear this
Sad news indeed may the Almighty Lord comfort the family
Oyimba aluso akutha MHSRIP
Joseph Tembo I can’t believe it,why Malawians u like to hide a problem like this,u should tell people the time he was sick not now please if u can hide now that death of Tembo,I can say thank u,we lost great man the whole Malawi,but he didn’t die in a car accident so pliz try to tell people be4 not like that,Bingu death same story pliz pliz,we like each other in Malawi.RIP Tembo former MP as well🤭
Pepani
Joseph Tembo contributed a lot in the Malawi’s music industry…. He had an outstanding talent and his own style of music. ..
May His Soul Rest in Perfect Peace
SAD. VERY SAD.
Rest in peace Yosefe as we fondly called you.I remember those days at Bethel Naperi when as young kids christimas season like this would gather and listen to your music and perform the play of the birth of Jesus Christ.May the Lord recieve your spirit Yosefe.
Oh! What a loss, may his soul rest in peace. He was a rare talent indeed
RIP ,we will miss you