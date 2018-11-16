Mutharika hits at Chilima, rejects owing 2014 victory to veep

November 16, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 5 Comments

President Peter Mutharika has rejected claims made by  his second in command, Vice-President Saulos  Klaus Chilima , that Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) could not have won the 2014 polls without him on the ballot paper.

Mutharika waves at crowds that welcomed him

Chilima said on Saturday at a UTM rally at Chule Primary School in Dedza in reaction to sentiments from the governing DPP that he is ungrateful. He argued that it is the DPP that is unappreciative of his role in the 2014 polls.

The VP said the DPP  used to come to him  many times in 2014 pleading with him to take up the running mate position.

“I helped them and they won. What they are saying now is just noise in my ears,” he said.

But President r Muntharika has since dismissed the  claims during a stop-over meeting t in Kasungu on his way to Mzuzu.

Mutharika said Chilima  only came into political picture two months to the elections.

He said the DPP won because it laid a proper ground work ahead of the polls and that it will win again without Chilima.

“Other political parties warned me about making this stop here in Kasungy, saying that they own the district and that no one will welcome me but am really impressed as you still have trust in me and DPP,” said Mutharika.

President Muntharika then assured people of his commitment to develop the country and ending poverty through programmes such as Social cash transfer and the Malata,Cement subsidy initiative.

Government is accusing  Chilima of practicing opposition politics while serving in a government position.

The fallout between Chilima and his boss Peter Mutharika follows the VPs dumping  the ruling party and is leading new party UTM in whose ticket he will be bidding  for the presidency during next year’s elections.

The two sides have been at loggerheads trading accusations on corruption, among others.

Muntharika is expected to attend a graduation ceremony of the University of Livingstonia on Saturday at Mzuzu Stadium.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

5
Leave a Reply

avatar
4 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
lankoyosefu mateyumbujeoMachembaBigMan Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
lanko
Guest
lanko

Nanuso mukuwona ngati chilima akunama, simukuwona a DPP kawiri kupita Ku khoti kuti athane ndi UTM akutheka José kuluza. Chilima ndi dolo mpaka mudala kuzunguziwa mutu nipake

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 minutes ago
mbuje
Guest
mbuje

Chilima was assigned to campaign for DPP in Lilongwe and Mchinji and he dismally failed. APM is right. Even so, he also failed in the recent Mchinji by-elections. The boy just wants to pose big to some desperate Malawians. Next year, he will be humbled again. DPP woyee!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
22 minutes ago
yosefu mateyu
Guest
yosefu mateyu

And Chilima had some of his officers possing as MEC officials. MEC should be very careful

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
12 minutes ago
oMachemba
Guest
oMachemba

Surprising that it took APM, the quiet man, so long to repudiate the arrogant Chilima.
And hopefully, the latter will stay in simply stay in his lane, if he’s counselled wisely. Chilima will never win the war on morality – he can’t even give credible reasons why he “quit” – against his former boss.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
46 minutes ago
BigMan
Guest
BigMan

Mr President, dont be fooled by the crowds bused in and strategically placed on your route by Kuntsaira and other regional plebs who want to show you that they are working. What you were looking at was just a cost, not votes from Kasungu.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
58 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes