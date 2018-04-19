Mutharika lures London investors: ‘Malawi fast becoming an investment haven for southern Africa’

April 19, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

President Peter  Mutharika  enticed potential investors in London  when he assured the  security of their investments and a huge market in Malawi despite its small size.

The Royal African Society- London chairperson Zainab Badawi and members of the society with the Malawi First Couple

He said during the meeting with members of UK  Royal African Society.

“Of course Malawi has a relatively small population of 17 Million people, but it is part of the larger market through the [Africa] Free Trade Area (FTA), Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa  (COMESA) and Agoa ,” the Malawi leader said.

He  assured investors that government will provide security for their investment, stressing that they should not fear to  invest their money in the  country.

“ In Malawi, you will be safe at home, at your work place and in between,” he further assured.

Earlier, Director of Royal African Society, Dr Nicholas Westcott CMG told Malawian journalists that Malawi as a country has opportunities in agriculture and other sectors which would put the country to a higher level of development.

Mutharika stressed that Malawi is at a “turning point” moving from aid to trade.

He said government is set to provide security of investors, life and property.

The President said Malawi is open for business and has set the stage to make  investors secure and worth their time by, among other things, establishing a one- stop service centre at Malawi Investment and Trade Centre (Mitc) in Lilongwe to speed up investment process.

 

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

More From Nyasatimes