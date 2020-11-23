Mutharika meets DPP north committee as he fights ‘rebels’

November 23, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times

Former president Peter Mutharika on Monday met the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional committee for the north as the party fights a “rebel group” led by Kondwani Nankhumwa.

Mutharika speaking to DPP officials from the north
Mutharika with Goodall Gondwe and Samuel Tembenu
One of the DPP north officials speaking at ‘Nyekhwe Palace’
Mutharika and DPP officials from the north

Mutharika has already met DPP regional committees for the south, eastern region and centre.

In his speech at his presidential retirement residence in Mangochi which is christened nyekhwe Palace, Mutharika told the regional committee members not to recognize the embattled vice president for the south, Nankhumwa and his “rebel” team involving party secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey and treasurer general Jappie Mhango.

He then introduced the “new secretary general “Samuel Tembenu to them.

Nankhumwa and his team are fighting their expulsion from the party in the court.

Conspicuously missing among the regional committee members is the regional governor, Christopher Mzomera Ngwira who is serving a jail term for abuse of public money, the Constituency Development Fund.

The regional committee was led by the vice president of the DPP for the north, Goodall Gondwe.

