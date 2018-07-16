Mutharika  pays homage at Inkosi  Mmbelwa IV at mausoleum 

President Peter Mutharika accompanied by the First Lady on Sunday laid a wreath at the mausoleum

of Paramount Chief Mmbelwa 1V who passed on in 2013 at the age of 59.

Mutharika made the courtesy call to Paramount Chief Mmbelwa V at his Edingeni Headquarters in Mzimba district.

The Mutharikas were then taken to the Mausoleum of the late chief, where they paid their tributes.

After the ceremony the President addressed thousands of people who gathered at Edingeni Trading Center.

Mutharika told the gathering that he decided to condole with Paramount Chief Mmbelwa V because not only was the late chief his friend but he did it in recognition of the noble contribution the late chief made towards the development of the nation.

On development, Mutharika said he was aware of the many challenges people of Edingeni sail through, citing water problems, shortage of drugs in health facilities and poor road network which affects the people’s livelihoods.

Mutharika, however, assured the people that he has lined up a number of development projects for the betterment of the area, citing the construction of Jenda- Edingeni Road.

On education challenges, especially in community day secondary schools, the President said the Minister of Education would visit Edingeni to appreciate the magnitude of the problems and establish how government could address them.

Mutharika reiterated that the North which was called dead North would no longer be dead because he was going to implement a number of development projects which have potential to make the region live.

In his remarks, Paramount Chief Mmbelwa 1V saluted Mutharika for taking time off to condole with his family over the death of his father.

“The gesture demonstrates that you recognize the noble duty the late chief used to perform towards the development of the nation,” said chief M’mbelwa V.

President Professor Mutharika is in the north where he is undertaking a number of official engagements that started with the presiding over of this year’s Republic Celebrations on July 6 at the Mzuzu Stadium.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :