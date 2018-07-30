Mutharika saddened with CSO’s protest to Global Fund on his role

President Peter Mutharika has said he is saddened with some civil society organisations (CSOs) under the banner of Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) for writing the Global Fund asking it to withdraw the nomination of the Malawi leader as Champion of its Sixth Replenishment Campaign.

The CSOs argue that President Mutharika lacks the requisite moral standing to assume that role as it will require him to lead efforts in soliciting funding pledges.

They said in their letter dated July 27 2018 to two fund ‘executive director Peter Sands that Mutharika presides over an administration rocked by corruption scandals.

But Mutharika speaking in Lilongwe on Sunday on his return from the Republic of South Africa where he attended the BRICS Summit said it is sad to note that Malawians have reached high levels of “hatefulness on all levels.”

He said it is sad that some individuals went to Geneva and reported that he should not be entrusted with the Global Fund championship.

“Two individuals in this country, somebody called by the name of Gift Trapence and Timothy Mtambo are behind this. It is very, very sad that Malawians have reached this level of hatefulness,” the visibly furious Mutharika said.

He said promoting hate is unacceptable .

“In the year 2008 I was selected as first African to receive an International Jurists Award by the International Council of Jurists but one Humphrey Mvula and [late] George Mtafu had also written a letter prime minister of India to not give me the award,” said Mutharika.

“I think is very very sad for Malawians to reach this type of hatred ,” he said.

“People like Mtambo and Trapence have done nothing for this country, I am very disappointed,” said Mutharika.

The CSOs in their letter said the Global Fun errerd in their appointment of Mutharika, arguing it was made without due diligence and in total disregard of Mutharika’s domestic track record.

“I don’t care about the Global Fund, they can remove me from it, I am not benefitting anything, it’s purely voluntary organisation,” said Mutharika.

He stressed that it is very sad for Malawians to have this kind of attitude.

The Global Fund (GF) is an international financing organization, designed to accelerate the end of AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria epidemics by providing support to countries in the response to the three diseases.

