Mutharika trashes Chilima’s vision for Malawi, insists one million job creation not  realistic

President Peter Mutharika has called on politicians to be realistic with their promises to the electorate instead of lying to Malawians.

He made this call on Thursday in Nkhotakota during his whistle stop tour from Mzuzu to Lilongwe through the lakeshore road.

However, Mutharika trashed Vice President Saulos Chilima’s pledge of creating one million jobs in his first year once in power, calling it a desperate attempt to woo support from voters.

He said the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is the only government that can bring development to its people and not United Transformation Movement (UTM), a DPP breakaway political grouping .

Among others, Mutharika said his administration has managed to stabilize the economy by increasing interest rates and reducing inflation to a single digit.

On the other hand, Member of Parliament for the area, Greseilder wa Jeffrey, appealed to people not to be misled by “immature politicians” who she said have formed parties to frustrate the governing DPP.

