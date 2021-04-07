Mzuzu court convicts Indian for calling HRDC official ‘dog’

The Senior magistrate court in Mzuzu has convicted a 32-year-old Indian national, Anand Mandivar, for insulting Human Rights Defenders Coalition(HRDC) official Happy Mhango , a ‘dog’ in public.

Mandivar pleaded guilty when he appeared before the court after his arrest.

Senior Resident Magistrate Godfrey Nyirenda convicted Mandivar on his won plea.

The court adjourned for sentencing in the afternoon.

The incident happened at Kentam Mall in Mzuzu where the two were seeking services from a mobile phone operator.

According to Mzuzu police spokesperson, Paul Tembo, the suspect did not want to join the queue but rather to bypass everyone.

The development angered those who were on the queue and o Mhango who was among the group of people on the queue told the Indian national to respect the people who had queued.

“Don’t bypass the queue please. We are all the same. Everyone is in hurry. If you want, you then need to ask for our permission. Not just going straight as if you have not found anyone here,” said Mhango.

While refusing to be on a queue, the Indian national called Mhango “a dog”.

After being tipped about the development, police rushed to the scene and arrested the suspect.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!