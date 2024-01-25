NAM appoint former Queens star Joana Kachilika asSenior head coach replacing Peace Kalua

The Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) has appointed the former Malawi National Netball Team defender and Captain Joana Kachilika as the new head coach for the Queens effective January 24 2024.

According to a statement released on Wednesday, the Blantyre based Imosys NC netball club coach player who also played for the Queens for over 18 years has replaced Peace Chawinga Kalua on the post and will be assisted by Eleanor Mapulanga who was the Team Manager whereas former Malawi Queens and First Choice Tigresses centre, Beatrice Mpinganjira has been recruited as the Physical Trainer for the team.

Meanwhile, NAM has also made new changes in the Malawi National Netball Team junior teams namely, Under-21 and Under-20.

In the U-21 team, Christina Mkwanda has been appointed as head coach and will be deputized by Cecilia Bondwe while Vincent Shombe is the new Physical Trainer.

The statement has also confirmed that, Rose Chinyama will be the head coach for the U-20 with Tereza Chipolopolo as her assistant coach whereas Elnes Kachama will be the Physical Trainer.

Former Lilongwe based netball giants, Blue Eagles Sister head coach Samuel Kanyenda remains on the post of the Technical Director for the Queens.

The statement which has been signed by NAM General Secretary, Isaac Chimwala has highlighted that the newly appointed technical panel’s will run incongruency to the current executive committee’s tenure of office.

However, NAM has challenged the technical panel’s to concentrate on identifying and developing youthful talent for inclusion in the senior national team as of transition and netball regeneration process.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!