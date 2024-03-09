Nankhumwa denies reports that he is forming a party: “Inenso ndinangomva.”

Leader of Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa has denied plans to form his own party as claimed by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) new catch, Ken Msonda.

In response to our inquiry, Nankhumwa said: “Inenso ndinangomva. It’s not true. He soils my name in the morning and in the afternoon he joins MCP.”

As reports made rounds that he was joining MCP, Msonda yesterday dismissed them in an interview saying his focus was on establishing a new party with Nankhumwa.

“You may wish to know that we are forming a new party with Hon Dr. KN (Nankhumwa’s initials),” said Msonda.

Later in the afternoon yesterday, State and MCP president Lazarus Chakwera unveiled him as the party’s new member.

Nankhumwa, Msonda and others were recently fired from opposition Democratic Progressive Party over disciplinary matters.

