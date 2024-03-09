Opinion: Without Mkaka as SG, MCP should forget winning next year

Just a quick reminder, the Governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) will hold its elective conference in August this year ahead of the 2025 elections.

The announcement has seen people of different hues and profiles in the party declaring their interests to contest for various positions.

If the endorsement done by the recently held party National Executive Committee meeting at the party’s Headquarters in Lilongwe is anything to go by, then it is safe to say that all the positions in the party are up for grab except that of the party Presidency that it is reserved for Dr Lazarus Chakwera subjects to the rafitication at the said forth coming elective conference.

From what we have seen, the MCP convention promises to be a contentious affair, but one position which has attracted so much attention is that of the Secretary General,currently being held by Hon Eisenhower Mkaka .

This is the interest of this article because quite so long i have observed how Mkaka under whose admnistration as the MCP Secretary General has galvanized the party into a forminable force once again.

At the moment the astute politician has not stated his position where he will seek for the re-election at the party conference. That being said I still have to say that the position of Secretary General in the oldest political party is written Mkaka all over and it will not be an easy task to wrestle power from him.

This is not only my opinion but the shared view even by the reputable bookmakers and political analysts alike- that it will be a big mistake to replace the person of Mkaka’s pedigree with someone knew. That will be such a big risk to take MCP cannot afford. On that end, there is a consesus out there that should Mkaka seek the re-election, he will surely emerge victorious, unscathed and stronger than before.

The fact that, MCP has levelled the playing field for everyone to contest at an equal footing makes Mkaka an ideal person for the position going into the 2025 election. That position needs continuity and Mkaka is the right person for the job.

Such being the case, these “daredevils” needs to be mindful of the fact that dislodging Mkaka whose works as the party’s Chief Executive Office are there for all to see will not be an easy feat.

Here is a man who became the SG when MCP was in dire straits with zero chance of governing again.

Since MCP was condemned to the opposition in 1994, MCP never mounted any serious challenge to the ruling parties of the time until Mkaka became the Secretary General.

It is under Mkaka when the Malawi Congress Party started making inroads in other parts of the country such as northern region and southern region.

Under Mkaka MCP has won Parliamentary seats in the northern region and Lower Shire. It is through Mkaka’s capable administrative sense that MCP returned to power through the Tonse Alliance where the party is the main main force.

MCP has been having Secretaries General in the past 26 years but no one has had such a profound impact the way Mkaka has been. Mkaka had the key to usher MCP in power. As things stand, it is Mkaka who still holds the key to prolong MCP’s stay in power beyond 2025.

