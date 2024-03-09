Kunkuyu fires back at Mutharika on political violence: Says APM advocate for ‘Nyekhwe’

Information minister, Moses Kunkuyu, says former head of state, Professor Peter Mutharika has no moral authority to discuss political violence when he advocated for ‘Nyekhwe’ personally while in state house.

Kunkuyu, who says government respects Mutharika’s opinions as former state president, was reacting to Mutharika’s views pronounced yesterday on the political and socio-economic state of the nation.

Mutharika says Malawi is in a leadership crisis such that while there is President Lazarus Chakwera in office, the country has lost direction.

Kunkuyu, however, says the Malawi constitution grants freedom of expression and as such, Mutharika has the right to make public his views. Kunkuyu stressed, nonetheless, that Chakwera does not condon violence as opposed Mutharika who once publicly advocated for ‘Nyekhwe’, apparent signalling of DPP party zealots to physically deal with political opposition.

On another note, Kunkuyu has welcomed Mutharika’s declaration to contest for presidency in 2025 hoping “he has the stamina to face Malawian voters again” after he got ousted largely for bad governance saying “Malawians may not be ready for another round of an absent president”.

