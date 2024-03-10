Undule Mwakasungula attack APM on his comeback bid

One of the country’s renowned human rights activist, Undule Mwakasungula has challenged former president who is also leader for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to carefully consider if his decision to contest in the upcoming 2025 general elections will be for the national good.

In a press statement issued today Sunday, March 10, 2024, Mwakasungula has described the Mutharika’s come back bid as for more of his personal interest and a clear sighn of leadership in-bitterness.

“While APM might have indicated his desire to come back as the president of this country, it is imperative for him to critically examine his motive behind.

As a states man, APM was supposed to demonstrate willingness to acknowledge both the achievements and shortcomings of the current regime and rise above all political differences for the for the nation’s common good “, said Mwakasungula.

He added that Mutharika was equally supposed to shoulder responsibility in promoting a culture of tolerance and respect amidst the re-emergence of political violence and hate speech in the country adding his insistence to join active politics is in disrespect to his former presidency roles.

On Friday during a press briefing at his Page House in Mangochi, Mutharika declared his 2025 general elections come back bid to serve Malawians in what he called as the current social economic challenges.

Mutharika’s come back bid has created major divisions in the country east while former governing party with the party recently firing all those deemed ant APM including leader of opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa

The party also lost its senior members who have defected to the Malawi Congress Party (MCP)

