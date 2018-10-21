Nankhumwa hosts DPP college youths, encourages them to be loyal and disciplined

In a bid to strengthen the party at grassroots level, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president responsible for southern region, Kondwani Nankhumwa, held a consultative meeting on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at his private residence in Luchenza, Thyolo, with Blantyre DPP university and college wing leaders.

Addressing the students, Nankhumwa said DPP appreciates the contribution that education institutions and students make to the total value of the DPP and would like to see this relationship grow from strength to strength.

“DPP has always believed that we do not have to wait any longer for the youths to begin to take up leadership roles within the hierarchy of the party, which is the reason why young people such as him are taking up senior leadership position like that of vice president for the south.

“Time has now come for the youths to stand up and be counted. It is important that you start taking an active role, as DPP representatives in universities and colleges so that as many young people as possible understand the vision of our party and what it stands for.

“It is your responsibility to be brand ambassadors and advocates of the party to others; you need to talk about the compliments that we have recorded as a party and what we have in store for Malawians as a ruling party in order to continue the good work that we are doing for the people,” said Nankhumwa.

In the same vein, Nankhumwa advised the students to go out there and do good things such as philanthropy so that the DPP is always associated with good deeds. He said positive citizenship should always be on top of the agenda for the students so that their image and that of the DPP is always in the public domain for all the good reasons.

Said Nankhumwa: “Youth engagement is both a road to better community results and a positive result in itself. Youth learn about their communities and how to create better places for themselves and others to live. They develop research, leadership, community organizing, and decision making skills. As young people develop their full civic potential, their lives and the well-being of their communities improve.

“The party will support you through any positive social work that you will be undertaking in the name of the party such as donations to hospitals and to vulnerable groups of our society that you may wish to undertake from time to time, so that we collectively move the DPP forward as a serious outfit that responds to the needs of the people”.

DPP southern region governor, Charles Mchacha said DPP college wings are an integral part of the party ahead of the 2019 tripartite elections.

“We wish to request you to be actively involved in our recruitment drive to lure as many people as possible to vote for Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and DPP in 2019,” he said.

In his remarks, the leader of the student’s delegation, Alexander Kamwanga of Blantyre International University (BIU), said they are happy to have met and tasked with the southern region Vice President on important matters concerning the party.

“We are happy because we know that you, as a fellow youth who is part of policy making at the apex of the party, you are the true advocate of our perspective, and we know DPP is the only party, which can better respond to our requirements because people like you are at the heart of its decisions,” said the student leader.

Since he was voted as vice president for the DPP in the southern region, Nankhumwa has gone on a relentless drive to place the region on a political map, and has been meeting representatives of various groups from the party to encourage and to build their capacity ahead of the tripartite elections next year.

Nankhumwa assured the young ones that it is only President Mutharika among all aspiring 2019 presidential candidates, who has their best interests at heart.

“Do not be swayed by false promises by these so-called movements and opposition parties; they have nothing tangible to offer this country except for satisfying their blotted egos,” said Nankhumwa.

