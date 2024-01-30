National Council walks 10Km to drum up support for Mzuzu Marathon

Malawi National Council of Sports held a 10-kilometre walk to drum up support for the second edition Mzuzu City Half Marathon scheduled for March 10.

The walk which drew residents of Mzuzu was aimed at raising awareness of the second edition of the Mzuzu City Half Marathon.

The walk started from Mzuzu University gate and covered a route that included M1 road to town, Chibanja, Zigwagwa, Taxi Rank, ShopRite Roundabout, Clock Tower, Mzuzu High Court Roundabout to Mzuzu Stadium.

The chairperson of the main organising committee Peter Mumba and the Regional Sports Development Officer for the North Grecian Mkandawire, led the people through the walk.

Security agencies, including Mzuzu Police, Mzuzu Immigration and Mzuzu Prison Services participated in the walk.

Similar health walks will be conducted every Friday in Mzuzu until the day of the half marathon to promote and sensitise the citizens of Mzuzu about the half marathon.

The Malawi National Council of Sports has partnered with Mzuzu City Council and the Malawi Defence Force (Moyale Barracks) to hold a successful second edition of the Mzuzu City Half Marathon.

Sports Council initiated health walks in Blantyre to raise awareness for the Blantyre 42.195-kilometre Race, formerly known as Blantyre Marathon.

Champions for Men and Women’s categories will receive K1.5 million from last edition’s K1 million.

Nalicy Chirwa won the women’s category while rookies Chikondi Nyamwali upstaged seasoned athletes to emerge the champion in the men’s category.

