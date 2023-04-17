Navicha resigns as DPP deputy chief in parliament

Main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) deputy Chief Whip in parliament, Mary Navicha, has resigned.

In a letter we have seen, Navicha says she has decided to resign to concentrate on other duties.

Her resignation is coming at a time there are seemingly divisions in the party over who should be its presidential candidate in 2025, with others endorsing party president Peter Mutharika.

The DPP is expected to go to polls during a party national convention in July this year.

Some political commentators are saying the troubles in DPP courtesy of Mutharika’s greed will finish the party and help President Lazarus Chakwera’s Malawi Congress Party (MCP) consolidate its position in government to the point of them (MCP) not requiring UTM Party of Dr Saulos Chilima in the 2025 polls.

