NBM donates K3m to ICAM for Annual Lake Conference

The country’s leading commercial bank, National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has supported the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Malawi (Icam) with a K3 million donation for its annual lake conference scheduled for 16-18 September 2021 in the Lake District of Mangochi.

NBM plc Head of Internal Audit Daniel Jere said the conference dubbed ‘the biggest of them all’ attracts a diverse range of high-profile personalities and professionals in the country ranging from government, parastatals, NGOs, development partners, international partners and members of the private sector, among others.

“As the Bank of the Nation, we have partnered with ICAM previously and are partnering with them again this year. This is because we know that with all these powerful people gathered at one place, it presents an ideal opportunity to engage them on financial solutions that the Bank is capable of providing to them.”

“Above all, the conference presents an opportunity for Bank participants to network with like-minded individuals and keep abreast with the latest global trends,” said Jere.

He also assured participants at the conference that NBM plc will strive to cater to their banking needs.

“We all know that accountants follow the money keenly and it is our hope that participants at the conference will use several of our digital platforms to transact whilst at the lake and in so doing make their jobs easier as they can trace where the money is going,” said Jere.

Icam Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Francis Chinjoka Gondwe hailed NBM plc for the support saying the bank has been a true partner since time immemorial.

“We are grateful to NBM plc for this support, it will go a long way in making this year’s annual lake conference a success.

“NBM plc has been supporting us in most of our activities since time immemorial and the bank is indeed a true partner for Icam,” said Gondwe.

He said recently NBM plc contributed K2 Million towards the awards for best performing ICAM students and also rolled out ICAM payment options on its USSD based mobile banking platform Mo626 ice for various Icam functions.

Listed National Bank of Malawi Plc is a commercial is one of the country’s leading financial institution and it is licenced by Malawi’s Central Bank, The Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM), the national regulator.

National Bank of Malawi traces its history from the 1890s when African Lakes Corporation established banking business in Nyasaland, now Malawi.

The ICAM is the only professional accountancy organization in Malawi and all individuals practicing accountancy must join the institute.

The institute was established in 2013 under the Public Accountants and Auditors Act (PAA) Act No 5 of 2013, which repealed the PAA 1982.

ICAM was created through a merger of the Public Accountants Examination Council of Malawi and the Society of Chartered Accountants of Malawi, the preceding accountancy organization to ICAM.

The grouping strives to maintain the highest professional standards in accountancy, through the education and training of its members to serve the business community, the government and the nation at large.

Last months, NBM partnered with the Institute ICAM to provide its members a channel for making various payments through the Bank’s digital platforms.

