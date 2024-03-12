New Kid on the block: Sina Makossah releases ‘Good Vibes’ tune

There is a new kid on block on the scene and he appears to have come with a bang and he looks set and geared to conquer the music world. British born and bred teenager of Malawian heritage Sinamakosa Makossah on Monday March 11th 2024 dropped his debut single, Good Vibes both in Malawi and the UK.

Using the short form of his first name, S.I.N.A as his stage moniker, the 18- year-old Nottingham born budding Trap and Afro-swing rapper has featured the industrious and silky-smooth songbirds, the Kambwiri Sisters and the legendary guitarist, singer and producer Lulu, real name, Lawrence Khwisa.

The song was released in the UK and Malawi on Monday as an audio and the video will follow, which is being shot in both Malawi and UK locations.

Speaking exclusively to Capital FM Radio, the 18 year old rapper said it is a privileged for him to belong to both the UK and Malawi and that he will use this as an advantage in his music journey.

“I am British by birth and Malawian by heritage and therefore I will use this privilege in a positive way by fusing the two origins into positivity,” he said.

Asked if he would be interested to one day perform in Malawi, he said: “It would be a great honour for me to play music in the land of my ancestors.”

The track, which has a sample of Marvin Gay’s Sexual healing was produced in the UK by Kamau Small at Marcus Garvey Studios in Nottingham, England and mixed, remixed and mastered by BFB in Lilongwe Malawi.

S.I.N.A is working on an album The World of Sin(a) in which he is featuring some of Malawi’s top artists including Saint Realest and Kell Kay set to be released in British Summer time.

He has also just featured in a song by an exciting up and coming Malawian hugely talented young artist which is due to be released soon.

Born on September 21, 2005 at Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham to Malawian parents, Sina is a gifted footballer who plays as midfielder is in his second year at Basford United Football College and Educational Academy.

“I am proud to be Malawian,” he says.

S.I.N.A adds: “I have Malawian blood and Malawi is embedded in my genes.

Talented Football geek

Sina Makossah, whose full-first name is Sinamakosa, which simply means, ‘I don’t have problems’ in Swahiri says he has always been passionate about football since he was five years old.

“My passion has always been football and when I was seven years old, I joined Notts County Football Academy before moving to Basford United Football College and Educational Academy, which is an establishment of Nottingham Forest Football Club,” he explains.

Sina is currently in his second year at Basford United Football College and Educational Academy, where he is studying sports science, football development and technologies but also play semi-professional football.

He emphasizes that while pursuing his passion as a footballer, he was being raised in a home where music was and remains a staple fixture.

He narrates that he was only around three years old when he started experimenting with music by freestyling on instrumentals he could get on YouTube.

He says: “I started doing freestyles for fun on beats I could get online. Of course I wasn’t serious about it as I used all my energy on football as I was playing for school teams.

“As time passed, I slowly divorced myself from music and kept my focus on football. I only listened to music for pleasure and as therapy.

“I have always loved old school music especially soul, RnB and contemporary jazz.”

But things took a serious turn for the 18-year-old when he was in secondary school at Nottingham University Samworth Academy.

A professional DJ who was supposed to play music at a school party did not turn up and Sina Makossah took up the decks although he had little knowledge of spinning.

He smashed it that day and as they say, the rest is but history.

“Since that day, I became a DJ and I was baptised with the name DJ Mitch. At first I did it for fun, but later I got booked for pay,” he said.

But it was in 2022 that his journey to music, ‘drilled-hip-hop’ to be specific started.

He adds: “It was after I spoke to uncle Tapps Bandawe that I got the encouragement to go full throttle into music.

“The man is an encyclopedia. He gave me a real talk and sharp advice. I am no gonna lie, he gave the oomph to take off.”

S.I.N.A. is into UK drill, Trap, Grime, Afro hip-hop and Afro-swing.

“I am also working on a ‘Trapiano song which is fused with Afro-swing and British hip-hop music’, a cross-genre fused between Trap and Amapiano,” dicloses the 18-year old.

Currently working on his debut album, The World of Sin(a), he says he has already recorded six tracks thus far, including his debut single, Good Vibes (Happy Feeling) whose music video is in the process of being shot both in the UK and Malawi.

The teenager says his musical influence is obviously British, but he draws his hiphop taste, influence and interests from 2pac and Biggie Smalls.

He is inspired by artists such as Fredo, Dave, JHus, AJ Tracey and Stormzy. He is also a big fan of Lil Baby, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, 50 Cents and Lil Wayne.

“I follow Malawi music and I love listening to Saint, Kell Kay, Lulu, Onesimus, Dan Lu and Eli Njuchi, just to mention a few,” he said.

S.I.N.A. who is a nephew to hip-hop artist Phyzix, real name Noel Chikoleka, reveals that he is working with the Kambwiri Sisters, who sang the chorus on his debut song, Good Vibes, on his album project.

On their part, the Kambwiri twin sisters Chisomo and Chinsinsi praised Sina for his talent.

“Working with him is easy because he was flexible and open to ideas. It was great working with someone from outside the country and we feel honoured.

Lulu, on the other hand, said Sina is a promising talent adding that he is a natural born gifted artist and that will go far because of his talent.

“He has a vibe and the good thing is he is still young and is improving in every song he is doing,” he said.

Saint Realest, the Falling hit-maker, who is working on a song with the UK-based blossoming young rapper said Sina is a diamond in the rough and once polished, the world will embrace.

“The boy is a special. Sina is the future and the world is not ready. Not just Malawi. Sina is export quality,” he said.

It seems Sina is too busy as he is also doing a song with the ‘Your Loss’ songster, Kell Kay, real name Kelly Kambwiri.

Says Kell Kay: “I have known Sina since he was a kid and he is like my young brother. Each time I go to the UK I see him and play FIFA and I have known him as a footballer. I am excited that I am working on a song with him.”

Sina is currently a FIFA and English Football Association registered player, now with Basford United Football College and Educational Academy.

