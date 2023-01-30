Ngapani Police drill watchmen on security

As one way to prevent crime and enhance security in the area, Ngapani Police Unit in Mangochi conducted a meeting with the watchmen who were drilled on security structures with an aim of shaping them into vigilant and effective security personnel.

The meeting took place on the morning of January 27, 2023 at Sable Farming Estate in Ngapani where 30 watchmen from the said estate attended, according to the Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi.

Speaking during the orientation, Sergeant Isaac Chikasanda of Ngapani Police encouraged the watchmen to fully utilize the tactics they have acquired to curb criminality.

“As a watchman, your first priority is to protect your own life. I urge you to be vigilant. In addition, you should always make sure to rest after knocking off In order to prepare yourself for the next session of duty,” Chikasanda advised.

Chikasanda added that security is paramount and everyone needs a secure environment in order to develop.

He acknowledged the good relationship between police and estate workers, which result in, for example, the arrest of a Ugandan national on December 6, 2022 who was found with two pistols and 54 live ammunition and is now serving a 9-year jail term at Zomba Maximum Prison.

Speaking at the same meeting, the Estate Security Officer, Mathews Mkombi reminded his subordinates to strategically position themselves and checking properly around the premises during taking and handing overs. He also encouraged them the need for having phone numbers of the police officers to call in case of emergencies.

Representing management of the estate, the Deputy General Manager, Machandra Mosheen applauded the police for the initiative.

He also encouraged his employees to continue working hand in hand with the police and emphasized the importance of sharing information and reporting any suspicious dealings at the premises.

Ngapani has been awarded as 2022 best performed police unit in the Eastern Region after arresting the notorious Ugandan National Mwenyi Abdallah.

