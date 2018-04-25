Nigerian Master requests appearance fee for Mdina Malawi Open

The top Nigerian International Master (IM) Adu Oladapo, who is interested to participate in this year’s Mdina Malawi Open Chess Championship scheduled to be played from June 14 to 18 in Blantyre, has taken Chess Association of Malawi (Chessam) by surprise by demanding an appearance fee.

In a communication with Chessam publicist Makhosi Nyirenda, Oladapo says: “I’ve perused through the Invitatation, it looks good [and I] will make it if given $500 appearance fee…”also take care of my accomodation and meals for my stay. I will also be willing to hold a simultaneous exhibition after the event.”

Makhosi said he told the Nigerian IM that the Mdina Malawi Open budget doesn’t include appearance fee, however, he relayed the request to the organisers and sponsor, South Africa-based Tiwone Mdina.

“We cannot afford such a luxury,” Makhosi told Nyasa Times. “But we will file his request and may consider him next time. It’s in our interest to to expose our players to stiff opposition.

“Appearance fees are common at top level chess where professional chess players usually make it plain that they can only play in a particular tournament if given a particular fee.

