No bail for ex-minister Henry Mussa: Journo Gideon Munthali also in

September 14, 2020 Wanga Gwede - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Former Minister of Information Henry Mussa and former director of Information Gideon Munthali will remain on remand at Maula prison after Magistrate Court  in Lilongwe denied them bail on Monday afternoon.

Back in custody: Henry Mussa  and Gideon Munthali at the court
Henry Mussa (in front) and Gideon Munthali at the court

Nyasa Times reported on Sunday that Police in Lilongwe arrested Mussa and Munthali on allegations that they stole computers and gensets at the Ministry.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera confirmed the arrest of the two.

According to Kadadzera, the equipment, 10 desktop computers and three gensets, was a donation from the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) made in 2019.

The suspects on Monday appeared  before  Lilongwe Magistrate court  where they were formally charged.

Through their lawyers, they applied for bail but making his ruling,  Senior Resident Magistrate Vice Nyimba  refused to release them to allow State to complete its investigations.

Nyimba has since given State 7 days to complete its investigations.

They two are expected to answer several charges including theft by public servant.

