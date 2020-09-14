Has State House lied on Chakwera’s meeting with Nankhumwa?

Tongues are wagging over reports regarding the alleged meeting between President Lazarus Chakwera and opposition leader, Kondwani Nankhumwa.

Kampondeni: Told reporters in Lilongwe that Chakwera met Nankhumwa

Earlier today, State House Director of Communications Sean Kampondeni told the media, during his Weekly Briefs, that President Chakwera met in camera Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa at Parliament building and also discussed national matters on Thursday.

The meeting, said Kampondeni, followed the debate in parliament when the President answered questions from law makers.

However, opposition leader of Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa has told the media that he did not hold a meeting with President Lazarus Chakwera as indicated by Kampondeni.

Nankhumwa said he only bid the President goodbye alongside the rest of Parliament leadership following Thursday’s appearance in Parliament by the President to answer questions from members of the house.

So which is which?

