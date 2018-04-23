No corruption case for Chaponda and Tayub, defence submits seeking acquittal: Verdict May 18

” This has been a long journey and we dont want another one. We have heard what the state had and it was not worth it so it is our plea that the accused be acquitted of all the charges,” he said.

Tayub’s lawyer Jai Banda in submissions, argued that no single witness adduced any evidence incriminating the accused. “Your honour we are of the view that the State has completely failed to make out a case against the accused… You will observe from the evidence there is nothing implicating the accused to persuade Mr Mulumbe [former chief executive officer for Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation-Admarc] to offer a contract to Transglobe to export from Zambia 50 000 metric tonnes of maize for Admarc to purchase,” said Banda.

“In cross examination, most if the witnesses agreed that there was nothing wrong with a trader going to Admarc to look for business. If pursuing someone to offer a contract is an offence, how are we going to do business in the country? I am of the view that the state has failed to make out a prima facie case,” he said.

Banda said it should also be observed that at the time Transglobe’s officials went to Admarc to offer maize, the spokesperson for the company was Salim Tayub and not Rashid.

And on the second occasion, Banda said Rashid was not present.

“So when did he persuade Mr Mulumbe to offer a contract? The State has failed to make out a case,” he said.

Another defense lawyer Lusungu Gondwe said there was no case worth it’s salt.

“This is a case which found its way in this court because of overzealous prosecution,” he said.

Zomba chief resident magistrate Paul Chiotcha adjourned the corruption-related case to Friday April 27 for the State to make its oral submissions.