NOCMA calls for patience among fuel transporters

The National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) has asked fuel transporters in the country to desist from taking industrial action and seeking court interventions when there are issues to be sorted out with government.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer for NOCMA, Helen Buluma, said in Lilongwe that patience and mutual discussions could help develop transportation of fuel in the country.

She was speaking at a meeting between NOCMA and fuel transporters aimed at ironing out issues and mapping the way forward to boost fuel transportation in the country.

Buluma added that rushing to hold demonstrations when there are misunderstandings was detrimental to fuel transportation and could lead to shortage of fuel supply in the country.

“This meeting is very important. We are sure that through discussions, we will always be making meaningful agreements that will not disturb fuel supply and distribution in the country,” explained Buluma.

Chairperson for the transporters, Golden Luhanga, assured NOCMA of commitment to handling issues in a professional manner but asked NOCMA to be paying the transporters within 30 days and in Malawian Kwachas. NOCMA did not promise but said will continue to discuss with the transporters so that everything is in place.

“We want government to be giving us much of this work of transporting fuel. At least 86% of fuel transportation should be given to Malawian transporters. We also want payment to be done within 30 days,” said Luhanga.

Malawi uses 1.7 million litres of fuel per day and NOCMA needs 25 million US Dollars a month to transport fuel into the country.

