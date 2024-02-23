Northern Region Water Board secures K90bn loan to improve, expand water supply in Mzuzu

Northern Region Water Board (NRWB) has secured about 47 million Euros (K90 billion) from European Investment Bank (EIB), to be used to expand and improve the water supply system in Mzuzu City and surrounding areas.

However, the loan facility awaits EIB board approval, expected in March this year.

NRWB Board Chairperson Frank Mwenifumbo said in an interview that the loan unlocks various funding opportunities for the board towards sanitation initiatives if the project is completed in time.

Mwenifumbo disclosed that the board hosted a delegation from Brussels in camera in Mzuzu, which expressed satisfaction on how the board is implementing its projects.

He said part of the money; 22 million Euros will be used to raise Lunyangwa Dam to improve its holding capacity from 21 million litres to 30 million litres per day. The chairperson further said 18 million Euros will be used for production efficiency by among others promoting usage of clean energy to pump water.

Mwenefumbo then said the remaining money will be used for procurement of prepared metres, which will be used to connect new customers within Mzuzu City and surrounding areas.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!