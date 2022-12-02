NTLEP engages faith leaders in fight against TB, leprosy

National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Elimination Programme (NTLEP) has engaged religious leaders as a way of helping efforts in reducing cases of tuberculosis and leprosy in the country.

Speaking during an engagement meeting in Zomba on Tuesday, NTLEP Community Mobilization and Engagement Officer, Beatrice Nindi, said the faith leaders has a responsibility to play in the fight against tuberculosis and leprosy as they meet congregations in various platforms.

“If all stakeholders work together in the fight of these diseases then we can achieve the target by 2030,” she said.

Likuni Anglican Parish Leader, Father Francis Takilima said they will use the church structures to spread messages of tuberculosis and leprosy to the people.

“Church leaders have a very big role to play in sensitizing people since they have large follower who need both physical and spiritual support,” he said.

Muslim Association of Malawi, Dawa Coordinator, Sheikh Juma Abdullah, said through the structures they have in Mosques, they will reach out to many people with messages of prevention, symptoms and treatment of both tuberculosis and leprosy.

Some of the faith leaders represented included Seventh Day Adventist, Catholic Church, Assemblies of God and Church of Central African Presbyterian (CCAP).

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!