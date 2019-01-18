Ntopwa reclaim top spot in Chitetezo Mbaula league

Ntopwa FC has reclaimed the top spot of the Chitetezo Mbaula Southern Region Football League without kicking a ball on Tuesday, January 15 as their opponents, Nsanama failed to show up.

Following the development, the Bangwe-based outfit were awarded maximum three points with a 2-0 win to reclaim the top spot in the league as they were only trailing second placed Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve by a point.

In an interview after Nsanama failed to show up at Kamuzu Stadium, Ntopwa FC Technical Director and owner, Isaac Jomo Osman said they were disappointed with the development by Nsanama.

“We are not happy with what has happened. We were expecting to play the game and collect maximum points legitimately. Our team comprises youthful players and they are always excited when they play games, not just taking points on a silver platter.

“We would have loved if we had played the game for people to appreciate but with what has happened, football fans will be thinking that Ntopwa get points on the table. This has affected us because we improve our performance after playing matches,” Osman said.

Meanwhile, Southern Region Football Association (SRFA) Chairperson, Raphael Humba has condemned the conduct by Nsanama, saying they may frustrate plans of finishing the league on a high note.

“As we have been saying, time and again, according to the rules and regulations of our league in article 10 (ii), if a team doesn’t show up for a game without any valid reasons, the team loses maximum points and pays a fine of K50, 000,” Humba said.

“Right now, we look forward to finishing the league on a high note in the 2018/2019 football season. We are also disappointed with teams not fulfilling fixtures in our league, we will not be lenient with such teams but mete out punishments,” he added.

Ntopwa FC have since played 41 games in the league and have 95 points.

Bullets Reserve, who have played 40 games and accumulated 94 points recently beat Nsanama 19 -0 and they have a 90 goal difference over Ntopwa. Hangover United have 88 points from 40 games.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :