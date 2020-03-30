Nundwe hands over sword of command to Namathanga at Malawi army

Former Malawi Defence Force (MDF) commander Vincent Nundwe on Monday official handed over the sword of command to newly appointed General Andrew Lapken Namathanga at a ceremony held at Kamuzu Barracks in Lilongwe.

In his farewell speech, Nundwe, said he is leaving MDF a free man.

Nundwe received a standing ovation as he left the parade ground with senior officers pulling his car using ropes as the crowd cheered on.

In his remarks, Namathanga hailed Nundwe that he has left a great legacy in uplifting the welfare of soldiers and officers and also for being apolitical.

Malawians expect MDF to continue discharging its constitutional duties while maintaining an apolitical stance among its officers.

President Peter Mutharika removed Nundwe and his deputy Clement Namangale and replaced them Namathanga as the new Commander and Davis Sesatino Mtachi as his deputy.

Chief Secretary to Government Lloyd Muhara indicated that Nundwe and Namangale would be deployed to other duties. But the two are yet to be assigned new roles.

Nundwe is the fourth MDF commander to be dismissed under President Mutharika’s five-year rule. Others are Henry Odillo, Ignacio Maulana and Griffin-Supuni Phiri.

