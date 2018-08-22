Nyasa BB fan wins motorbike in TNM Zampira Promo: K1.5m up for grabs

Zomba based Nyasa Big Bullets football fan William Gobede has emerged the lucky winner of monthly grand prize of a brand-new motorbike after predicting correctly a game between Be Forward wanderers Tigers FC and in ongoing Zampira promotion.

“I’m very happy to win this motorbike in this promotion. This will ease transport challenges in my course of work “” said Gobede who is a foreman.

Speaking during the monthly draw of promotion TNM’s Head of Marketing Sobhuza Ngwenya said TNM is back in the second round of the league with Zampira initiative aimed to engage soccer fans while rewarding them with different prizes.

“After successful completion of the first round and the kick off of the second round which decides the champions, TNM would like to remind the soccer fans that Zampira promotion rolled out during the kick off of the second round and weekly, monthly prizes as well as the grand prize of K1.5 million still up for grabs,” said Ngwenya.

Ngwenya said throughout the second round TNM will continue giving out airtime, motorbikes and at the end the grand prize of K1.5 million to soccer lovers.

“This is because TNM considers soccer fans as an important stakeholder in its efforts to develop football standards in Malawi. This is a continuation of our engagement with the football fan base. With only K50 per SMS, soccer fans have a chance to win K1.5 million,” he said.

He said four more motorbikes are still up for grabs during the monthly draws.

During the fourth month, Zampira promotion registered a total of 123,024 entries with 8,102 correct predictions representing a 6.5 percent correct rate.

In last weekend’s prediction in games involving Be Forward Wanderers and Tigers FC and Blue Eagles vs Silver Strikers a total of 3,933 predictions were recorded out of which 150 were correct representing 3.8 percent

Launched on April 26, 2018, Zampira aims to engage soccer fans directly through sending predictions of selected weekly TNM Super League games results

The 2018 Zampira Promotion runs from April 26th until the close of the TNM Super League season in December 2018. To continuously engage soccer lovers, a daily question is being generated and participants qualify into a draw for a weekly K100,000 prize.

To participate in the promotion soccer lovers simply need to predict the results of TNM Super League matches by sending an SMS to 1515 to and stand a chance of winning prizes.

