Nyekhwe! DPP councillor Jomo re-arrested

Malawi Police Service have rearrested opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Bangwe Mthandizi Ward councillor Isaac Jomo Osman.

Osman, popularly known as Ntopwa I, was arrested on Friday and transferred to Lilongwe on accusations that he assaulted UTM Party members and former legislature Allan Ngumuya in Blantyre.

He is also being accused of assaulting a boy drapped in Malawi Congress Party (MCP) cloth ahead of the May 2019 Tripartite Elections.

The arrests comes after Blantyre Magistrate’s Court last week granted bail Ntopwa 1 bail when he was charged with malicious damage and theft contrary to Section 344 (1) and 278 of the Penal Code.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Limbe Police Station spokesperson Patrick Mussa said it is alleged that on May 25 2019 Osman with other people, armed with pangas, stormed into the compound of Blantyre Bangwe legislator Orphan Shaba (Independent) where they caused chaos.

He said Osman allegedly damaged three car windscreens and stole five mobile phones amounting to K1 035 000.

