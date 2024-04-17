Old Mutual donates MK10m worth medical supplies to Nkhotakota flood survivors

Old Mutual (Blantyre) Foundation Trust on Friday handed over a donation of medical supplies worth over MK10 million to the Nkhotakota District Council to help improve health service delivery following recent flooding in the district.

Speaking during the handover ceremony at Nkhotakota District Hospital, Brenda Mwale, one of the Trustees of the Old Mutual Foundation said the decision to donate came after observing the serious circumstances faced by flood victims and the strain on local authorities.

“We saw how Nkhotakota district was devastated by the floods, and we are coming in to help lessen the problems that people here are facing. We checked with the authorities to find out the most critical needs, and we were directed to support by procuring medical supplies that we are handing over today.” She said.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Nkhotakota District Commissioner, Mr. Victor Chithabwa, Director of Administration at the Nkhotakota District Council, expressed gratitude to Old Mutual for extending support to the affected communities.

Chithabwa acknowledged the overwhelming nature of the disaster, which saw the establishment of several camps to accommodate displaced residents.

“We are greatly strained on essential services like healthcare, therefore, the coming in of Old Mutual (Blantyre) Foundation is a huge relief,” he said.

Nkhotakota was affected by floods beginning in February, and according to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), 14,176 people were affected and 9, 378 were displaced.

