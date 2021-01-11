Ombudsman tells ministry officials off secondary school selection probe

Ombudsman Martha Chizuma has told ministry of Education off the investigations into how the selection into public secondary school selection was done.

There has been concerns that the accused, the ministry of Education wanted to use the office of the Ombudsman as cover up after the principal secretary in the ministry ordered a probe in the matter within four months

But Chizuma said her office will not allow any external interference in its probe into the selection process of primary school learners to public secondary schools.

This follows a backlash from the public on how this year’s selection has been unbalanced across regions as some section of society say the central region, where president Lazarus Chakwera and most of the ruling Tonse alliance officials come from, was favoured highly against the north and the south.

Following the outcry, government said the ombudsman will now carry out a four month long probe into the process.

Chizuma said they will not bow down to any form of pressure during the investigation.

Chizuma has since said her office is much prepared to conduct the probe and that the results will be out within the given time frame.

However, education expert Benedicto Kondowe has faulted government for constituting an inquiry into the Form 1 selection without suspending the results.

Kondowe, has said the decision would have been made when the results are suspended to pave way for the investigation.

