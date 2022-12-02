Onesimus promises fire at 2022 Malawi Achievers Awards in Nottingham Saturday

Quintessential South Africa-based Malawian music lynchpin and the multi-award-winning afro-RnB-and-pop performer, singer and Songwriter, Onesimus, who will be headlining this year’s Malawi Achievers Awards to be held this Saturday at the lavish Nottinghamshire Golf and Country Club promise fireworks and a total shutdown of the premises.

Onesimus, who is popularly known as African Butter is in the UK at the invitation of Malawi Association UK (MAUK) to headline the event whose purpose is honour and recognise diaspora Malawians in the UK for their various achievements and for their selfless service to the communities they live in particular, and for Malawi as a whole.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times from his hotel at the heart Nottingham City Centre, Onesimus, whose real name, Armstrong Kalua who shot to stardom with his romantic tune, Sinditha Kumvetsa, said he ready dish out his best performance at the event thereby asking Malawians across the UK to come in their large numbers to be part of history.

The Solomon hitmaker, Onesimus, a one-time gospel singer said: “I am ready to give my best shot and I promise that there will be forework.

“I would like call upon all Malawians, Africans and all the people from diverse backgrounds to come in their large numbers to witness history being made.”

The Malawian music protégé and Ex-lover composer said he is on a mission to break through into the UK music industry and this performance will be an ice-breaker for him and therefore the stakes are too high that he cannot afford to slack down.

Onesimus who has just dropped a new eight-song EP titled Love and Dreamz, said: “I am ready to give my best performance at the Malawi Achievers Awards as this will be a stepping stone and a bridge for my UK penetration.

“I will give my best performance as I have always done for my fans across the globe. It will be a great time and an event not to be missed.

The Shuga creator will be performing live with a full band during the event.

Popularly known as Mr. Nobody, a derived from his hit single with the same name was born Armstrong Kalua on April 29, 1989 in Malawi’s commercial city, Blantyre and he started his music career as a dancer with God Soldiers Dance Troupe and won the Sprite Dancing competition in 2006 before becoming a rapper in 2008.

Onesimus has won several awards from his homestead, Malawi, his base, South Africa and across Africa and just last month he won the best male artist of year in the SADC region.

In a separate interview, Malawi Achievers Awards (MAA) Chairperson, George Ndisale said: “It’s that time of the year again when Diaspora Malawians in the UK celebrate and honour outstanding and hardworking ordinary Malawians doing extraordinary things for their communities and doing proud to the motherland, Malawi.”

“We encourage all Malawians, friends of Malawi and people from other countries to come and join us as we celebrate our exceptional people who are making our country proud,” added Ndisale.

Henry Ntholowa one of the organisers of the event and MAUK treasure in another interview told Nyasa Times that tickets are selling for just £40 as a cover charge for entry, a mouth-watering three-course meal and a salvo of assorted entertainment.

“This year, it will be much bigger than ever. We promise a prodigious entertainment package, which will include one of the Malawi’s biggest music icon and African rising shining star, Onesimus.”

Ntholowa further explained that apart from a torrent of great entertainment galore, there will also be a sumptuous dinner adding that there will be an afterparty where people can mingle and connect.

Apart from the headlining act, Onesmus, there will also be other UK based singers who include Wiza Kaunda, younger brother to the legendary Billy Kaunda and many others.

On the decks the show organisers have hired the services of Malawi’s finest Manchester-based ecosphere classy Disco Jockey (DJ) Hanny G real name Hannington Gondwe.

Driving the ceremony throughout the night, the event will hosted and directed by the evergreen and celebrated MC Steve Chijota.

“This year, it going to be bigger and better,” said Ntholowa.

