OPINION| Kamuzu Banda is the Founding Father of Malawi’s Enduring and Widespread

Malawi’s deep-rooted poverty is not some tragic accident of geography or a lingering colonial curse. It is the deliberate and devastating legacy of one man—Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda. The so-called “founding father” of the nation was, in truth, the founding architect of a system that brutalized the poor, empowered the few, and set Malawi on a path of economic suffocation and political paralysis that still haunts us to this day.

Kamuzu Banda did not just inherit a poor country—he weaponized poverty. Under the guise of stability and economic growth, he built a development model designed to serve himself, his cronies, and a ruling elite fattened by the sweat of the peasant majority. Far from lifting Malawians out of misery, Banda institutionalized poverty and turned it into a tool of control.

A Dictator Disguised as a Developer

Kamuzu’s iron-fisted rule was camouflaged in sanitized language of “pragmatic unilateral capitalism.” In reality, it was a dictatorship that suffocated independent thought, crushed dissent, and erected a political economy that rewarded loyalty over merit, obedience over innovation, and exploitation over equity. He wasn’t just a man of his time—he was a man who robbed his country of its future.

While neighboring countries experimented with ideologies—some failing, others learning—Malawi under Banda was a graveyard of ideas. His totalitarian grip ensured that economic policy was not a tool for development, but a weapon for domination. He brazenly declared: “I am the boss … my opinion should always prevail.” And prevail it did, with catastrophic results.

Peasants as Fuel for an Elite Engine

Under Banda, Malawi became a textbook case of economic apartheid. The estate sector—populated by politicians, bureaucrats, and Banda’s loyalists—was fattened with state subsidies, land, and infrastructure. Meanwhile, over 90% of Malawians, the smallholder farmers, were condemned to back-breaking poverty and state-sanctioned exploitation.

Through ADMARC, Banda ensured that peasants were paid rock-bottom prices for their crops while the profits were siphoned off to prop up an elite economy. Poverty wasn’t a problem to be solved—it was a condition to be managed, contained, and milked. This wasn’t economic mismanagement. It was economic oppression.

No Schools, No Clinics, No Future

While Banda strutted on the international stage as a symbol of “African success,” the majority of Malawians remained illiterate, hungry, and trapped in a rural hellscape. Education and health were afterthoughts. Primary school enrollment plummeted under his watch. Hospitals were scarce and underfunded. The average Malawian child born under Banda had little hope of escaping the choking grip of generational poverty.

And why would they? A literate, healthy, and empowered population was a threat to Banda’s rule. A dependent, docile, and disempowered citizenry was his ideal constituency. Banda didn’t invest in people—he invested in their obedience.

Cult of Personality, Collapse of Potential

Banda’s policies weren’t just poor—they were deliberately anti-development. Malawi’s economy was shackled to Banda’s ego. Projects were funded not on merit but on his whims and dreams, often at the expense of pressing social needs. Moving the capital from Zomba to Lilongwe? A vanity project. Suppressing trade unions? A strategy to keep wages low and workers silent. Banning political opposition? A blueprint for dictatorship.

And while he hobnobbed with apartheid South Africa and Portuguese colonialists, Banda turned his back on Pan-African solidarity, isolating Malawi from progressive currents across the continent. His foreign policy, like his domestic agenda, was transactional, short-sighted, and morally bankrupt.

The True Legacy

By the time Banda was finally removed in 1994, Malawi was a nation broken by authoritarian rule, hollowed by corruption, and crippled by policies that prioritized power over people. His so-called “economic miracle” was a mirage. The real miracle is that Malawians endured three decades of deliberate underdevelopment and still had the courage to demand change.

Kamuzu Banda is not the father of the nation. He is the father of Malawi’s poverty trap—a man whose legacy is etched not in development, but in deprivation. If we are to build a future free of the chains that still bind us, we must first tear down the myth that Banda built a nation. The truth is: he broke it.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!