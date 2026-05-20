OPINION | Malawian Students Are Not Failing — The Education System Is What Is Failing to Fully Support Their Success and Potential

Studying in the United States has been one of the most revealing experiences of my academic life. As a graduate of the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (formerly Malawi Polytechnic), I have had the rare privilege of experiencing two higher education systems that both claim to value excellence—yet produce very different outcomes.

What I have come to understand is simple but uncomfortable: the difference is not in the intelligence of students. It is in the design of the system around them.

A System Designed to Help Students Succeed

In the United States, student success is not treated as an individual struggle—it is treated as an institutional responsibility.

At Ohio University, support is not an afterthought; it is built into the structure of learning itself. Students are surrounded by academic advisors who guide course decisions, tutoring centers that reinforce classroom learning, writing labs that strengthen academic expression, counseling services that support mental health, and career development offices that prepare students for life beyond graduation.

The message is consistent: if a student is struggling, the system must respond.

Even professors are actively engaged in student welfare. It is not unusual for an instructor to notice absence, reach out personally, and offer support or make-up sessions. In this environment, falling behind is not ignored—it is addressed.

This stands in contrast to many experiences in Malawi, where responsibility for catching up often rests entirely on the student, regardless of the circumstances that caused the setback.

Why High Performance Looks “Normal” in the U.S.

Many observers are surprised by the high grades and distinctions common in American universities. But the explanation is not mystery—it is structure.

In many courses, students accumulate marks continuously through attendance, participation, assignments, discussions, and projects. By the time final exams arrive, a significant portion of the grade has already been earned through consistent engagement.

This system rewards discipline over time rather than performance under pressure.

In graduate programs, the approach shifts even further away from traditional examinations. Many courses rely on research papers, presentations, applied projects, and collaborative learning. In some cases, there are no formal exams at all.

The underlying assumption is clear: adult learners should be evaluated on understanding and application, not memorization under pressure.

When Exams Become the Entire System

During my undergraduate studies in Malawi, the experience was very different. In my class at the Malawi Polytechnic, only one student graduated with distinction. Yet this was not a reflection of ability or intelligence. It was a reflection of structure.

When a system places overwhelming weight on final examinations, it risks measuring something narrow: short-term memory, exam technique, and performance under pressure on a single day. Many capable students struggle not because they lack understanding, but because their entire academic fate can depend on one or two high-stakes assessments.

A student may engage consistently throughout the semester, grasp concepts deeply, and still underperform in a final exam due to anxiety, health, or external pressures. In such cases, the system does not capture true learning—it captures momentary performance.

This is where reform becomes necessary.

The Hidden Burden Students Carry

Academic performance does not exist in isolation from life circumstances.

In Malawi, many students face daily financial strain that directly competes with academic focus. The struggle is not only tuition—it is survival. Food, housing, transport, and basic needs often weigh heavily on students who are expected to perform at the highest academic level.

This creates an invisible double burden: students are expected to excel academically while simultaneously navigating economic uncertainty.

In contrast, many U.S. universities provide structured support systems that reduce these pressures—through campus housing, meal plans, part-time work opportunities, healthcare access, and emergency student support services. While challenges still exist, the safety net allows students to focus more fully on learning.

No student should be forced to choose between preparing for an exam and knowing where their next meal will come from.

What Malawi Must Face Honestly

Malawi does not suffer from a lack of talent. It suffers from systems that do not always fully unlock that talent. If we want better outcomes, we must shift our focus from blaming students to strengthening institutions. This includes moving toward continuous assessment models that reward consistent effort, expanding academic mentorship structures, investing in mental health support, improving lecturer-student engagement, and strengthening student welfare systems that recognize the realities of poverty.

Education must go beyond testing knowledge. It must create the conditions in which knowledge can grow, mature, and be applied.

A Personal Conclusion

Studying in the United States has not made me believe that American students are smarter. It has made me believe that American systems are more structured to help students succeed.

It has also deepened my respect for Malawian students, who often perform under far more difficult conditions, with far less institutional support, and still manage to excel in many ways.

If Malawi can combine the resilience of its students with stronger, more supportive academic systems, the results would not just improve—they would transform the nation’s future.

The question is not whether Malawian students can succeed. The real question is whether the system is designed to help them succeed. Because in the end, students are not failing. The system is.

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Gift Sukez Sukali is a filmmaker and Fulbright Program Scholar in the USA

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