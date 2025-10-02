OPINION | Why Tay Grin is Fully Ripe to be Presidential Advisor on Arts and Culture

Malawi stands at a cultural crossroads. Our heritage is rich, our music and arts are vibrant, yet our government has largely left these assets untapped in national development. In a country where tourism, culture, and creative industries could drive jobs, foreign investment, and international recognition, one name shines as the natural bridge between Malawi and the world: Tay Grin.

Presidents need advisors who are deeply experienced, internationally connected, and strategically minded in their fields. In arts and culture, the advisor must understand both Malawi’s traditions and the global landscape. Tay Grin is precisely that person. He is not just a musician; he is a cultural institution. From performing Malawian rhythms on the Big Brother Africa stage to founding Black Rhyno Entertainment, he has tirelessly elevated Malawian music and arts. His platform has brought global icons like Sean Kingston, Brick & Lace, Ice Prince, Naeto C, Vanessa Mdee, and Awilo Longomba to Malawi, introducing our culture to audiences across Africa and beyond.

His accolades speak for themselves. Awards like Best African Traditional Video at WatsUp TV Africa Music Video Awards, multiple Nyasa Music Awards, and the Excellence in Tourism and Culture Promotion Award from the Diaspora Economic Forum in London are not just personal honors—they are Malawi’s achievements on the global stage. Tay Grin has used his artistry to market Malawi internationally, boosting our cultural tourism and positioning our country as a hub for African creativity.

Yet, Malawi has no formal mechanism to fully leverage his talents for national development. The President has an opportunity to change that by appointing Tay Grin as Advisor on Arts and Culture. With his proven track record:

He knows the world stage. Tay Grin has represented Malawi at continental festivals, Channel O’s Africa Day, and collaborated with top African artists. He can open doors for Malawian artists and cultural institutions globally.

He understands youth engagement. His music speaks directly to the youth, a critical demographic for tourism, cultural growth, and nation-building.

He drives economic impact. Through concerts, cultural events, and his business ventures, Tay Grin has shown how arts and culture can generate revenue, create jobs, and attract investment.

Malawi cannot afford to continue sidelining talent that bridges tradition and modernity. The arts are not a luxury—they are a strategic tool for national identity, tourism, and economic growth. Appointing Tay Grin would send a clear signal: Malawi values its culture, its artists, and the power of creative industries.

Mr. President, the decision is clear. Tay Grin has spent nearly two decades building Malawi’s cultural brand both at home and abroad. He is trusted, experienced, and globally connected. Presidents need advisors who are fully versed in their portfolios; Tay Grin qualifies. To leave him out of the national strategy on arts and culture is to leave millions of Malawians’ cultural potential untapped.

It is time to act. Appoint Tay Grin as your Advisor on Arts and Culture and let Malawi finally harness the full power of its creative genius.

