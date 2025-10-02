UGI contributes K4.5 million to IIM annual conference

United General Insurance Company Limited (UGI) has donated K4.5 million to the Insurance Institute of Malawi (IIM) to support its upcoming annual conference, set for October 2 to 3.

Speaking during the symbolic cheque presentation on Tuesday, UGI Sales and Marketing Manager Golden Jamu, said the decision to support the conference was because IIM’s mission of promoting professionalism and excellence in the insurance sector aligns with UGI’s core values.

“We believe this support will help foster professionalism and excellence within the sector. The conference also provides a vital platform to tackle challenges such as climate change, which has disrupted the industry and severely affected farmers, one of our key client groups,” said Jamu.

He further noted significant changes in the insurance landscape, including the entry of Banks into the industry, stressing the importance of dialogue and collaboration to adapt to the evolving environment.

“There have been a lot of changes in the industry in terms of how insurances are provided, as you know previously the insurance was being done between insurers, brokers and customers but now we have Banks that are also providing insurance,” he added.

IIM Vice President Kondwani Kainga who received the cheque on behalf of the association expressed gratitude for UGI’s continued sponsorship.

“We are very grateful for the donation we have received. UGI has been a consistent supporter of our initiatives, and this contribution shows their commitment to strengthening the insurance industry in Malawi,” he said.

Kainga said this year’s conference will be held under the theme ‘Innovate, Adapt, Thrive, Survive: Insurance in Malawi in the Face of Disruptions.’

Inspired by challenges such as Cyclone Freddy and other calamities, the theme calls on the industry to innovate and collaborate to provide effective risk transfer solutions and enhance resilience for Malawians.

“As we know, the nation has faced many challenges, including Cyclone Freddy. Insurance, as a risk transfer mechanism, provides solutions, and we must adapt to changing times to serve the people of Malawi and beyond. To achieve this, we need to be resilient, adapt, innovate, and collaborate as an industry,” said Kainga.

Over 200 delegates, including local and international representatives, are expected to attend.

