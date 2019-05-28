Parties without seats in parliament risk deregistration

Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD) says political parties which have failed to get parliamentary seats risk deregistration by the registrar of Political Parties.

Executive director of CMD Kizito Tenthani said it was a requirement by law for political parties to have at least a parliamentary seat in order to avoid deregistration.

“If they got five percent of the parliamentary vote or 10 per cent of the local government election vote, they cannot be deregistered,” said Tenthani.

John Chisi, whose Umodzi Party did not win any parliamentary seat, neither the local government poll, said the party would now work with the government.

Leader of the Mbankuwaku Movement, Peter Mbakuwaku Kuwani said he does not regret that his party has not done well, saying this was the first election to participate and would do better next time.

