No special treatment for Khuda, warns analyst

Renowned football analyst and former football administrator Humphreys Mvula has warned Silver Strikers against treating striker Khuda Muyaba with kid gloves.

Mvula was speaking inside a football magazine aired on Ufulu FM on Monday night.

This follows the unrest at Silver centering on former Moyale Barracks forward who has been boycotting training and games after he was axed from the list of players that travelled to South Africa to take part at this year’s Cosafa Cup tournament.

The player accuses his club coach Lovemore Fazili who is also Flames Assistant Coach of being behind his axing.

The club has since being in talks with the player pleading and tryingto convince him to stay at the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM sponsored side.

The team has gone further to raise his perks as well as buying him new furniture.

According to Mvula, this kind of treatment can affect the performance of the entire team.

“There are players who have been there at Silver before him and they have fought hard for the team to be where it is today so treating Khuda as someone very special might bring a lot of problems” said Mvula.

“No player is bigger than the club. It is even a pity that the whole General Secretary can stand publicly and openly say they have been talking to the player every two hours to convince him to stay, what will other players think?” wondered the former Mighty Be Forward Wanderers Chairman.

He also expressed worry on how the relationship might be between the player and his coach Fazili since the player revealed that he is not interested to work under Fazili.

Muyaba is on record saying he will only play again for Silver only if Fazili is expelled.

Meanwhile, Mvula has advised Muyaba to try and exercise patience andbe disciplined if he is to make it big in football.

“He is a good player but with a nasty behavior and if he doesn’t change, he will go nowhere” said Mvula.

Muyaba was expelled at his former club Moyale Barracks where he was also serving as a Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier on disciplinary grounds.

