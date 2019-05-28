Three children die in DPP victory match

Three children have been confirmed dead after a speeding minibus run over them as they wanted to cross the Makwasa-Thyolo road to join a victory match for president-elect Peter Mutharika in Thyolo.

Hospital authorities at Thyolo district hospital said 11-year-old Recheal Dyson from Ndalama village in chief Nchilamwera’s area in Thyolo and two other children under the age of 11 were killed on the spot when the speeding minibus run over them.

Eye witnesses say the driver of the minibus registration number TO 8441was severely beaten and is battling for his life at Thyolo district hospital whilst the minibus was smashed by the irate mob.

The victory match abruptly ended after the fatal accident.

Mutharika narrowly won the election, beating his closest contender Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) by three per cent of the vote cast.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :