Patient dies in ambulance accident

A patient has died in an ambulance accident in Lilongwe on Wednesday when the speeding ambulance taking him to Kamuzu Central Hospital collided with another vehicle at Kanengo.

Kanengo police spokesperson Labani Makalani confirmed that a patient died on arrival at Kamuzu Central Hospital and two other passengers inthe government ambulance, who were guardians to the patient, weretreated as out-patents.

However, hospital officials said the patient did not die of any injuries as he did not sustain them but might have died of shock due to the impact of the collision.

In Chikhwawa, four people died and nine others sustained various degrees of injuries when a mini-bus they were travelling in overturned at Lengwe junction.

The dead include a two month old baby.

The police have since arrested the driver of the minibus.

