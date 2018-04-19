Patient dies in ambulance accident

April 19, 2018

A patient has died in an ambulance accident in Lilongwe on Wednesday when the speeding ambulance taking him to Kamuzu Central Hospital collided with another vehicle at Kanengo.

Accident at Kanengo

Kanengo police spokesperson Labani Makalani confirmed that a patient died on arrival at Kamuzu Central Hospital and two other passengers inthe government ambulance, who were guardians to the patient, weretreated as out-patents.

However, hospital officials said the patient did not die of any injuries as he did not sustain them but might have died of shock due to the impact of the collision.

In Chikhwawa, four people died and nine others sustained various degrees of injuries when a mini-bus they were travelling in overturned at Lengwe junction.

The dead include a two month old baby.

The police have since arrested the driver of the minibus.

Kwataine Kachindamoto Wa Kwa Dzida
Guest
Kwataine Kachindamoto Wa Kwa Dzida

Imfa siithawika. Rest in Peace

4 minutes ago
4 minutes ago
Kangoma
Guest
Kangoma

Iwe mtolankhani,give us complete story.Ambulanceyo inali yachipatala chiti?????????

20 minutes ago
20 minutes ago

