Lilongwe fish vendors in fishy business on body embalming chemicals

If you ever bought Chambo on the streets in Lilongwe, chances are that a toxic and dangerous chemical used in embalming dead bodies was used to preserve it.

The Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) are now looking for some vendors who sold Captain Charles Massi some fish but decided to present them to the MBS for tests.

Officials at MBS have confirmed traces of the chemical used to embalm dead bodies, in the fish.

Documentation from MBS says the fish vendors used the dangerous chemical to preserve the fish so that they could stay for days without going bad.

Officials from the MBS have since said they have launched a man hunt with the police to identify the vendors in a bid to find out how many fish they have since sold to people in Lilongwe.

