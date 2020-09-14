Pest Chem 1B Company in prison fumigation and disinfection project

September 14, 2020 Watipaso Mzungu -Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Lilongwe-based Pest Chem 1B Company that provides fumigation and Covid-19 disinfection services, has embarked on an ambitious project that will see all the country’s prison and correctional facilities being fumigated and disinfected for free.

Employees of Pest Chem 1B Company disinfecting Maula Prison Offices –Photos by Watipaso Mzungu, Nyasa Times.
Mainja: We are on a mission to save the lives from Covid-19 pandemic
Employees of Pest Chem 1B Company gearing for the disinfection of Maula Prison Offices -Photos by Watipaso Mzungu, Nyasa Times.2JPG 
Disinfection in progress

The company’s managing director, Martin  Mainja, told Nyasa Times in an interview on Sunday that the project aims at breaking the chain of Covid-19 infection and reduce its spread to avoid overwhelming health services.

On Monday last week, the company fumigated and disinfected Maula Prison, which had 23 suspected Covid-19 patients in its isolation centre.

Mainja stated that their initiative will respond to calls from prison authorities for support in the fight against the pandemic.

“So, when we heard of some Covid-19 cases in our prisons, we thought of coming and give a helping hand. Let me also urge other people to come forward and some other places because this pandemic has come and is amongst us so what we need to do is to disinfect any place,” he said.

Mainja said what motivated them to invest in the disinfection and fumigation of prisons is the fact that “we all have brothers and sisters in the prisons and we will do everything to protect them from Covid-19”.

“If we can just stay and look, we will lose a lot of lives. So, that’s why we decided to do something to save the lives of our brothers and sisters in prisons,” he said.

The Maula Prison Assistant Environmental Health Officer (AEHO), Wilbes Tembo, said the facility had 23 suspected Covid-19 cases by the time Pest Chem 1B Company was fumigating and disinfecting it.

Tembo thanked the company for the timely assistance.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
National Bank of Malawi donates to Bankers Conference 2020

Listed National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc on Friday donated K1.5 million to the Institute of Bankers in Malawi (IOB)...

Close