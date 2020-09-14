Chakwera is first ambidextrous person to be Malawi President: Writes with both hands
During his maiden His Exellency’s Question time (HEQs) session in Parliament on Thursday, President Lazarus Chakwera was captured in photos by Malawi News Agency photographer Lisa Kadango using both his left and right hands to take notes, the first ambidextrous person to be the country’s leader. Chakwera was reportedly was born right-handed but he re-educated himself at a very early age to use the left hand.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Koma abale Will his ambidextrous bring bread and butter on the tables. Go research what is happening in hospitals and households and report on that. Mxiiiii.
Ha Ha Ha!
Basi story yakwana chifukwa choti amalembera manja onse? kkkkkkk
Kemako mutiuza kuti ndi President oyamba osanyera
I saw it and thought I was wrong. Very interesting!
We really don’t care whether he writes with one hand or both. What we care about is whether he is indeed going to transform this country or not.