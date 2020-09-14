Chakwera is first ambidextrous person to be Malawi President: Writes with both hands 

September 14, 2020 Lisa Kadango 5 Comments
Chakwera writing using his left hand
Chakwera writing using his right hand

During his maiden His Exellency’s Question time (HEQs) session in Parliament on Thursday, President Lazarus Chakwera was captured in photos by  Malawi News Agency photographer  Lisa Kadango using both his left and right hands to take notes, the first ambidextrous person to be the country’s leader. Chakwera was reportedly  was born right-handed but he re-educated himself  at a very early age to use the left hand.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
5 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Esnarth Yaluwera
Esnarth Yaluwera
2 hours ago

Koma abale Will his ambidextrous bring bread and butter on the tables. Go research what is happening in hospitals and households and report on that. Mxiiiii.

0
Reply
nomono
nomono
2 hours ago

Ha Ha Ha!

Basi story yakwana chifukwa choti amalembera manja onse? kkkkkkk

0
Reply
Nyau
Nyau
2 hours ago

Kemako mutiuza kuti ndi President oyamba osanyera

0
Reply
Mavembe
Mavembe
2 hours ago

I saw it and thought I was wrong. Very interesting!

0
Reply
Peloma
Peloma
2 hours ago

We really don’t care whether he writes with one hand or both. What we care about is whether he is indeed going to transform this country or not.

0
Reply
shares
5
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Pest Chem 1B Company in prison fumigation and disinfection project

Lilongwe-based Pest Chem 1B Company that provides fumigation and Covid-19 disinfection services, has embarked on an ambitious project that will...

Close